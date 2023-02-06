Powerball jackpot hits an estimated $747 million

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - While the Powerball jackpot approaches the billion dollar mark, the California Lottery is encouraging all ticketholders to play responsibly.

The jackpot for Monday's draw has reached an estimated $747 million after no one claimed this past weekend's jackpot.

The current jackpot is also the fifth largest in Powerball history and ninth largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

“It’s thrilling, of course, when jackpots get this high. But it also presents us an opportunity to offer a friendly reminder to all of our players that these games are designed to be fun and entertaining. No one should spend more than they can afford on Lottery tickets,” said Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson.

California Lottery offers advice and resources on their website's Play Responsibly section.

“We take responsible gaming very seriously, and we want to ensure our players stay safe," Becker added.

Players have until 7:00pm to buy tickets for Monday's draw, which will occur at 7:59pm. They can buy the tickets for $2.00 each at any California Lottery's retail partners.