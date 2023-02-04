Set up for 65th Grammy Awards are underway

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Set up for the 65th annual Grammy Awards got underway in Los Angeles on Friday.

All hands were on deck to prop up the red carpet before Sunday's big show.

The awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will take place inside Crypto.com arena.

In addition, five new categories will also be making their debut this year.

These include Best Alternative Music Performance and Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, amongst others.

The show will also feature an all-star celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop; artists from the genre's history performing during the tribute.

The 65th Grammy Awards will broadcast live on CBS as well as stream live and on demand on Paramount+.