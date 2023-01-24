Five California educators nominated for Teacher of the Year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - California is celebrating its top teachers.

Five educators are receiving the honor of the state's 2023 Teacher of the Year. So, what's their classroom secret?

"I lead with love, with humor...with candor. I'm myself with my students,” said Jason Torres-Rangel, teacher at the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD).

“I always try to be the teacher that I'd want to have myself,” said Ben Case, teacher at Irvine Unified School District (IUSD).

"It's challenging, but it's rewarding"

The recognition also comes as many say it's tough to be a teacher.

“There's a lot of fatigue for educators. There's been a lot of resignations and retirements,” said Tony Thurmond, CA Superintendent of Public Instruction.

"It's challenging, but it's rewarding," said Bridgette Donald-Blue, teacher at LAUSD.

And schools and students are still trying to bounce back from the pandemic.

“There is a lot of anxiety right now,” said Catherine Borek, a teacher at Compton Unified School District (CUSD).

“Students are really glad to be back in the classroom,” Torres-Rangel continued.

“I feel like, if anything, kids need us now more than ever,” Case spoke.

Overcoming the difficulties

Test scores also show that students' academic performance has suffered.

“It could take a handful of years for young people to overcome the difficulties,” Thurmond said.

Many school districts are also struggling to hire qualified educators.

"The teacher shortage is real," Case described.

So, what is California doing to get more people in the classrooms? They have some solutions.

“We're offering a $20,000 scholarship for someone who wants to become a teacher or a counselor in our schools. We're putting on some career fairs," Thurmond shared.

Encouraging words

The honorees encourage more people to consider becoming a teacher.

“Teaching gives you a sense of purpose over and over again,” Borek said.

Case also added, “If you want to make a difference, this is a great place to be.”

They also say working with kids offers unprecedented rewards.

“That person gets to usher them through this really critical moment in their lives is priceless,” Torres-Rangel concluded.

“You get to come into a classroom and feel like your life means something. That's better than a high paycheck,” Borek concluded.