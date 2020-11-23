Newsom and family quarantine for coronavirus

California News

California governor isolates after children exposed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom and his family are in quarantine, after three of his children came in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Newsom, his wife, and their four children, all tested negative for the virus Sunday.

The Governor says he was notified Friday evening that a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer, who had contact with three of his kids, had tested positive. The CHP provides security for the governor and his family.

The quarantine comes one week after Newsom was criticized for attending a dinner party that included little social distancing and no mask wearing. Newsom admitted he showed poor judgment when he and his wife decided to attend the event.