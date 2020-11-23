California judge denies businesses bid to reopen

California News

San Diego restaurants and gyms want coronavirus restrictions declared illegal

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A California judge has denied a request to temporarily restore service at restaurants and gyms in San Diego County.

In issuing his ruling Monday, the judge said there is scientific evidence to support Gov. Gavin Newsom's public health orders. The orders restrict the operations of several types of businesses during the pandemic. The restrictions have hit restaurants, bars and gyms particularly hard, forcing many to close nationwide.

Two San Diego restaurants and two gyms have sued to have California's four-tier pandemic restriction system declared illegal. They wanted the judge to allow them, and similar businesses, to restore indoor operations with 25% capacity for restaurants, and 10% for gyms, while their suit played out in the courts.

Another hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for next month.