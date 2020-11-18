Dramatic dash cam video captures dangers of distracted driving

California News

CHP says video offers valuable lesson

MODESTO, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol is sharing some stunning video in hopes of teaching drivers a lesson.

An officer's dash cam captured the video Tuesday in Modesto.

It shows a distracted driver drifting off the road, hitting a grassy median, and launching into the air. You can see the car vault off camera.

Fortunately, the driver wasn't seriously hurt, but officers say it could have ended much differently.

They say the video perfectly displays why it's so important to keep your hands on the wheel, and your eyes, and mind, on the road.