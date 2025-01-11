Latest on the wildfires in Southern California

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Los Angeles County officials provided an update Saturday morning on the deadly wildfires in the region.

Los Angeles County officials confirmed during Saturday's press conference that the Palisades Fire has burned across 21,596 acres and is 11% contained.

At the same time, officials say the Eaton Fire, which had been burning uncontrollably for several days, is now at 15% containment after burning across 14,117 acres.

"We have 2,832 personnel assigned to the incident. And it is static at this time," said Chief Anthony Marrone with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD).

During the press conference, Sheriff Robert Luna with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) said they have made 22 arrests, 19 in the Eaton area and three in the Palisades area.

"All these individuals were in areas they were not supposed to be there, meaning they had no business being there," Luna explained.

Later in the day, in the city of Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass held a press conference, where she said progress is being made and also addressed that she and Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Fire Chief Kristen Crowley are working together despite recent critical remarks about having enough firefighters with budget cuts.