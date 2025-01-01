One person dead, seven injured after a Cybertruck exploded outside Trump Hotel in Las Vegas

UPDATE (2:58 PM): A Tesla Cybertruck exploded and caught fire, killing one person and injuring seven others, outside President-Elect Donald Trump's hotel in Las Vegas.

Police say the Cybertruck pulled up right outside the glass entrance doors to the Trump Hotel before 9:00 a.m. when the vehicle exploded and was engulfed in flames.

One person died in the vehicle, and seven people nearby suffered minor injuries.

Smoke could be seen billowing from in front of the 64-story hotel.

Police say they are looking for secondary devices, but say there does not appear to be any further threat to the public, and the FBI is assisting in the investigation.

"We're very well aware of what's happened in New Orleans with the event that occurred there, and the number of victims there and the additional IEDs. So as you can imagine, with an explosion here, on iconic Las Vegas Boulevard, we are taking all of the precautions that we need to take to keep our community safe. We're looking for secondary devices, we're taking it slow and we're going to make sure that we remain safe in our community." Sheriff Kevin McMahill, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Police say most of the people staying at the Trump Hotel have been moved to the Resorts World Las Vegas.

President-Elect Trump's son, Eric Trump, posted about the fire on social media, praising first responders for their "swift response and professionalism" and Elon Musk has posted that a team from Tesla is also looking into the incident.

"We saw a lot of smoke through the windows. We go downstairs and the whole lobby everyone is trapped trying to go to the airport. So, then they came up with a solution to evacuate everyone through the backdoors...Everything is safe. Everyone is safe. The building is safe. Right now it's just heavy smoke," said Eric, one of the guests.

