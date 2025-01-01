Skip to Content
At least 10 people dead after a car rams into them

today at 9:54 AM
Published 9:58 AM

NEW ORLEANS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least 10 people were killed and more than 30 others were injured in an attack on New Orleans' famed Bourbon Street.

Police say a man intentionally rammed his pickup truck into a crowd during New Year's celebrations, and then shot at police officers when he crashed.

Two officers were injured but they are in stable condition.

The FBI is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism.

Officials are also investigating possible improvised explosive devices in the area, though the agency said it was working to confirm if they were viable explosives.

President Biden has been briefed on the attack, according to a White House official.

Authorities in New Orleans is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon. To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

