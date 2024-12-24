Skip to Content
Trial date for man accused of attempting to assassinate President-Elect Trump set

today at 2:08 PM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A new September 2025 trial date has been set for Ryan Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate President-Elect Donald Trump.

In a filing on Monday, Judge Aileen Cannon set Routh's trial for September 8, 2025.

It comes after earlier this month, attorneys for the alleged would-be assassin asked that Routh's trial to be delayed from February of next year to December, claiming that there was too much electronic evidence to search through.

Routh's legal team had also said it was considering invoking an insanity defense.

In her filing, Judge Cannon called Routh's request for a date in December excessive given the facts and circumstances.

