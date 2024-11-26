Drive-by shooting suspect formally charged

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect in a drive-by shooting from over the weekend appeared in court Tuesday to be formally charged.

The suspect, 20-year-old Marc Anthony Northcutt of Yuma, has been charged with three counts of Drive-By Shooting, Disorderly Conduct involving Weapons and Unlawful Discharge of Firearms.

According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), the shooting happened in the area of S. Avenue B and W. 1st Street at around 11:50 p.m. Saturday when a deputy, patrolling the area at that time, saw shots being fired from a vehicle traveling eastbound, prompting the deputy to immediately stop the vehicle.

YCSO says deputies found an AR15 rifle, "along with multiple spent casings," in the vehicle, and the location "consisted of multiple occupied residences and vehicles traveling on the roadway" at the time of the shooting. Fortunately, YCSO says no injuries and structural damages were reported.

YCSO further says Northcutt was originally arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on two counts of Endangerment, Drive-By Shooting, Disorderly Conduct involving Weapons and Unlawful Discharge of Firearms.

Northcutt will be back in court on Thursday, December 4, and is being held on a bond of $100,000.