Yuma man arrested for drive-by shooting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says they arrested a man for a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

In a press release, the incident happened in the area of S. Avenue B and W. 1st Street at around 11:50pm Saturday when a deputy, patrolling the area at that time, saw shots being fired from a vehicle traveling eastbound, prompting the deputy to immediately stop the vehicle.

YCSO says deputies found an AR15 rifle, "along with multiple spent casings," in the vehicle, and the location "consisted of multiple occupied residences and vehicles traveling on the roadway" at the time of the shooting. Fortunately, YCSO says no injuries and structural damages were reported.

YCSO further says the suspect, a 20-year-old Yuma man, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on two counts of Endangerment, Drive-By Shooting, Disorderly Conduct involving Weapons and Unlawful Discharge of Firearms.

The investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information about the case, they are urged to call YCSO at (928) 783-4427, call 78-CRIME to remain anonymous, or visit YCSO's website to submit an anonymous tip.