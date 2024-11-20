Yuma man dies from injuries following a car crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has provided an update on a crash from last Friday.

YPD said the driver of a Nissan Murano, identified at 42-year-old Oscar Ramirez, died from his injuries on Tuesday, November 19.

Ramirez was driving eastbound Friday night in the area of W. 16th Street, near Haupt Lateral, when YPD said he lost control and "collided with a light pole," where he then crashed into a block wall of a residence. YPD said Ramirez was then ejected from the vehicle because he wasn't wearing his seatbelt.

After YPD officers arrived on scene, Ramirez was taken to Onvida Health, but was then flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

YPD said no other injuries were reported and that speed and alcohol appeared to have factored in the crash.