One person injured after crashing into a block wall of a residence

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating a crash that left one person injured.

In a press release, the crash happened at around 9:45pm Friday in the area of W. 16th Street, near Haupt Lateral, when officers received a report of a single-vehicle crash.

YPD says a gold Nissan Murano was traveling eastbound when the driver, a 42-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle and "collided with a light pole," and then crashed "into the block wall of a residence," causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle because he was not wearing his seatbelt.

YPD further says the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Onvida Health and was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

While speed and alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash, YPD says the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information on the crash, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.