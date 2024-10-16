Robert Telles, former Clark County elected official, sentenced

LAS VEGAS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Robert Telles, a former Clark County elected official, was sentenced to 28 years to life Wednesday in Las Vegas for the murder of a journalist.

Telles was convicted back in August for the 2022 stabbing death of Review-Journal reporter Jeff German outside his home following a series of unflattering articles he wrote about Telles.

In court Wednesday, Telles again maintained his innocence saying, "I understand the desire to seek justice and have somebody accountable for this, but I did not kill Mr. German."

The judge went on to sentence telles to 20 years to life, and added eight to 20 years for a deadly weapon enhancement, for a total of at least 28 years in prison.

Telles will receive credit for two years time served.