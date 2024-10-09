Victim found dead during wellness check identified

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The victim found dead by the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) during a wellness check has been identified.

According to YCSO, the victim has been identified as 73-year-old Maximino Garcia Sotelo of Somerton.

YCSO says they found his body during a wellness check on Sunday, in the area of Rincon De España and Lorenza Street in Somerton, before 2:00pm.

YCSO also says deputies found Sotelo dead "due to suspicious circumstances," prompting their Criminal Investigations Bureau to investigate, which they classified it as a homicide.

Next of kin was notified, and YCSO says the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, contact YCSO at (928) 783-4427, 78-CRIME to remain anonymous, or visit YCSO's website HERE.