Wellness check in Somerton leads to homicide investigation

Published 11:46 AM

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A person was found dead following a wellness check in Somerton, according to Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO).

Deputies were called before 2:00pm on Sunday, October 6 to conduct a wellness check in the area of Rincon De España and Lorenza Street, says YCSO.

Once there, deputies found a person dead "due to suspicious circumstances," prompting YCSO's Criminal Investigations Bureau to investigate, according to YCSO.

YCSO further says the case is being investigated as a homicide, and if anyone has any information regarding the case, contact YCSO at (928) 783-4427, 78-CRIME to remain anonymous, or visit YCSO's website HERE.

