Former UFC star Cain Velasquez pleads no contest to attempted murder

Published 11:42 AM

Velasquez's no contest plea to felony attempted murder, assault and multiple weapons charges in exchange for a lighter sentence.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Former UFC star and Kofa High school alum Cain Velasquez was facing an attempted murder trial for an incident in February of 2022 when he allegedly shot repeatedly at a man accused of molesting his son.

Velasquez instead ended up wounding the man's stepfather after a high-speed car chase.

As a result of the plea, the premeditated murder charges against him will be dropped and he will no longer face a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

A sentencing hearing is set for October 18, but the actual sentencing is now expected later this year.

