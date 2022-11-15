Cain Velasquez speaks after being released from jail on bond

"Just make something positive out of this terrible situation," Cain Velasquez

SANTA CLARA, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - Last week on Tuesday, former UFC heavyweight champion and Kofa High school grad Cain Velasquez was released from jail on $1 million bond. He walked out of the jail and spoke on camera for the very first time.

"I'm ready to go home," Velasquez said. "To be with loved ones, family, friends and make something positive of this whole situation. Thank you to everyone who had my support, I love all of you. Just always try to do better as a person, always do good things, just make something positive of this whole situation, you know. My family and I, we're going to do that. Thank you."

Upon his release, Velasquez will have to wear a GPS tracker and not come within 300 yards of the alleged victims in the case. He must also undergo outpatient treatment for traumatic brain injuries. It is still not known at this time when his next court date will be held.