Authorities determine New Mexico fire was human-caused

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A deadly fire that burned near Ruidoso, New Mexico last month was found to be human-caused, according to federal investigators.

The FBI says an investigation of the Salt Fire, and multiple other fires, points to a couple whom could be the culprit.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services and the U.S. Forest Service also joined the investigation.

Authorities identified at least 16 separate "human-caused fires," sparked from May 3 to June 18, and burned 7,000 acres.

There haven't been any charges filed at this time, but investigators say there is probable cause based on the evidence they have.