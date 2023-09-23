Skip to Content
Carjacking suspect arrested by Calexico Police Department

KYMA
By
today at 6:08 PM
Published 6:21 PM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect who stole a truck on Friday has been arrested early Saturday morning.

According to the Calexico Police Department (CPD), the suspect, a 23-year-old Calexico man, was taken into custody after he was caught at the Calexico Port of Entry.

CPD says the suspect is a convicted felon and a known gang member. The suspect has been booked into the Imperial County Jail for carjacking and aggravated assault.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.

