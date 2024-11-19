Skip to Content
Arizona News

Arizona woman helps people overcome addiction

City of Chandler
today at 7:56 AM
Published 8:02 AM

CHANDLER, Ariz. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - An Arizona woman who overcame addiction is now working to help others embark on the same journey.

Misty Gustafson says her addiction started in sixth grade and she comes from generations of addicts.

After getting sober in 2017, she was invited work with the City of Chandler to share her story. She's since inspired her mother and four siblings to embrace sobriety.

Gustafson is now the Homeless Program's supervisor for the City of Chandler. She oversees a team of navigators serving about 1,000 people every year.

