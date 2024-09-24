Skip to Content
Phoenix authorities shut down motel dor drug-related and other offenses

today at 11:51 AM
Published 12:22 PM

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The FBI Phoenix Office and the Phoenix Police Department (PPD) are holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference is to announce "criminal charges against individuals and the seizure and shutdown of the Royal Inn for violations of the federal Travel Act and money laundering offenses."

U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona Gary Restaino, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Phoenix Office Jose Perez and Assistant Chief of Police Ed DeCastro with PPD are speaking at the press conference.

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

