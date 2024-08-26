FBI names new special agent in charge of Phoenix Field Office

(KYMA, KECY) - FBI Director Christopher Wray announced Monday that he has named Jose Perez as the special agent in charge of the Phoenix Field Office.

In a press release, Perez recently served as the Deputy Assistant Director within the Criminal Investigative Division at the FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The press release says Perez joined the bureau as a special agent in 2003 and "was assigned to the Jackson Field Office, where he conducted violent crimes and gang investigations under the Jackson Safe Streets Gang Task Force."

Three years after he joined the bureau, Perez was transferred to the Miami Field Office, "where he worked on investigations into gangs and drug trafficking organizations," according to the press release.

In 2013, the press release says Perez was promoted to supervisory special agent to the Criminal Investigative Division at the FBI headquarters, "where he managed organized crime operations in South and Central America."

Three years later, Perez was assigned to the Las Vegas Division, "where he led the Violent Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Squad," the press release says.

Following that, Perez led the Violent Crimes Task Force "through several successful gang and Hobbs Act investigations, as well the nomination and eventual capture of a Top Ten Fugitive," in 2017, according to the press release.

Perez also led the Las Vegas Joint Task Force in 2018, the press release added.

A year later, Perez was transferred to the Dallas Field Office, where he was promoted to assistant special agent in charge and "oversaw the FBI Resident Agencies located in North Texas," the press release says.

In 2021, the press release says Perez was promoted section chief of the Violent Crime Section of the Criminal Investigative Division.

To learn more about Perez, click here.