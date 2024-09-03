Attempted murder suspects formally charged

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Two Yuma men accused of attempted murder after a drive by shooting near a local gas station were back in court Tuesday to face formal charges.

36-year-old Victor Vallejo and 21 year-old Christopher Aguirre were formally charged with multiple felonies after being booked for attempted first-degree murder, drive by shooting, and aggravated assault.

Vallejo and Aguirre both had their bonds reduced in half to $250,000.

Yuma police say the argument between the suspects and victims started last Wednesday inside a Chevron on 24th street. They say the suspects then followed the victims down the street and shot at the victim’s vehicle several times.

“The suspect vehicle did fire some rounds at the victim vehicle. They took off. The victim vehicle stayed," said Yuma Police Department Public Affairs Sergeant Lori Franklin. "The people in the victim vehicle stayed. They called police. There was some damage to the vehicle from the gunshots.”

Yuma County deputies conducted a high-risk stop and found one suspect down the road at a KFC parking lot in the Foothills off of Fortuna.

“The other suspect was located further down Fortuna. Gave a short chase, took him into custody," said Sergeant Franklin. "No incidents. Nobody was injured during any of this.”

They will back in court at the end of the week.