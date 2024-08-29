Two arrested for drive-by shooting near Chevron

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two men were arrested for attempted murder after shots were streets away from a gas station, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD).

YPD says officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of S. Mary Avenue on August 28 at about 4:15 p.m.

Their investigation revealed there was an argument between a victim and a suspect at a Chevron on E. 24th Street. Shots were then fired by the suspects on Mary Avenue and the victims called 911, according to YPD.

Yuma County Sheriff's deputies found the suspects' vehicle in a Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot in the area of Frontage Road at about 4:40 p.m.

Two people were arrested including 36-year-old Victor Allejo and a 21-year-old.

They were booked on multiple felony charges including attempted 1st degree murder, drive by shooting and aggravated assault.

No injuries were reported and there was damage to the victim's vehicle.

YPD encourages anyone with information to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.