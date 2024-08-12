Arizona Cardinals to bring cotton candy burrito to State Farm Stadium

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The NFL's Arizona Cardinals are adding a highly unusual item to its stadium food lineup: The cotton candy burrito, one that Sports Illustrated says tests the limits of culinary hubris.

The burrito fillings include cotton candy ice cream, Fruity Pebbles, Froot Loops, marshmallows, Skittles, M&M Minis, gummy bears, and sprinkles, all wrapped in sheets of cotton candy. It will run you $15.

No word on the number of calories or grams of sugar.

It's one of 50 new food items for Cardinals games at State Farm Stadium this season, including a "Jalapeno Cheddar Dog-a-Dilla."

They'll only be available at the Club Level at the 64,000-seat stadium starting next month.

You you may be wondering why? Well, companies often promote unique or wacky food items to bring attention to the brand ahead of important events or seasons.

Stadium concessions at NFL games have had strange food items in the past, from dessert nachos to seven-pound burgers.