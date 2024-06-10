Peacocks run rampant in Arizona neighborhood

PHOENIX (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - People in a Phoenix neighborhood are crying "fowl" over a couple of neighbors. They're loud, they damage cars, and they fly around. They're three pet peacocks.

And now, a couple of neighbors say they maybe pretty, exotic birds, but they are also annoying pests.

Peacocks roam an East Phoenix neighborhood.

"I mean, they're yelling at all hours of the day," said Noel Chavira, a neighbor.

These exotic birds are often spotted flying onto roofs, hopping over fences, and wandering in the street. They even go on top of and inside cars!

"Sometimes it's just chaos with them," Chavira expressed.

There are three and we're told they are pets, but neighbors say they rarely stay in their own yard.

Chavira has lived here his whole life and said the peacocks have been around for years. While Chavira said they're friendly, he says in the last month or so, he's noticed the bright-feathered animals damaging some of his cars.

"I've gotten scratches all over the hoods, the roofs, chips in the paint," Chavira spoke.

One request

Chavira owns a car dealership and he says he sometimes brings cars he hopes to sell home to make sure they run smoothly, but he calls it a hassle to have to worry about protecting his property from peacocks.

"When you try to scare them off, it makes it worse because they're just running around all over your car," Chavira added.

Other neighbors say they don't mind wildlife being so close to home.

"They are here and sometimes they climb, but with us, it causes no problems," said Daniela Estrada, another neighbor.

Noel has one request: "I just want a safe place to park my vehicle. You know, I don't necessarily like that they're hopping all over them, but I mean I don't wish any harm to those peacocks."

Keeping peacocks as pets is actually illegal in Phoenix and the peacocks' owner did not respond to a request for comment.