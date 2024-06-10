Arizona elementary school kids learn about beekeeping

PHOENIX (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - At Phoenix International Academy, everyone's buzzing about bees.

The school is emphasizing the "bee" in the ABCs with a one-of-a-kind program that was started by first grade teacher Loretta Lyken a few weeks ago.

"I saw a need in the community to get students outside connected with nature," Lyken explained.

First graders at the school are working with professional beekeepers and are being trained as tiny beekeepers themselves!

"We see that bees honey bees specifically are such an important pollinator in our world,"

These suited-up, pint-sized beekeepers are learning how to care for the bees and the important role bees have in the environment, with Lyken teaching students the science behind what bees do.

"They are going to learn one environmental stewardship and how to help sustain and protect bees and honeybees," Lyken shared.

With two hives now in place, the school hopes to harvest honey next spring for their Garden and Honey Festival.