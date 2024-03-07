Two teens, two adults charged in the murder of an Arizona teen

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Four people have been indicted on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in the death of an Arizona teen.

It's been more than four months since 16-year-old Preston Lord was assaulted at a Halloween party and later died.

Last year, the Queen Creek Police Department (QCPD) recommended charges against seven people. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has been reviewing the case ever since, and issued arrest warrants for four of those people.

Investigators say there is still more work to be done to get justice for Preston, suggesting more arrests could be coming.

"What has happened here today is a massive step forward in the quest for justice for Preston Lord," said Rachel Mitchell, attorney for Maricopa County.

"As the county attorney mentioned, we are actively still working the case and I'm not going to comment on the name that was being announced. Yes, we are still working on actively to make arrests. We're not done. We have more to do. These four indictments are just the start." Chief Randy Brice, Queen Creek Police Department

The two teens and two adults indicted on Wednesday were all charged as adults.