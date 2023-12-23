Justice Sandra Day O’Connor honored in private ceremony in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A private ceremony was held to remeber Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor in her home state of Arizona on Friday.

O'Connor, who died on December 1 at the age of 93, made history as the first woman to serve on the nation's high court.

O'Connor grew up on the Lazy B, a 160,000-acre cattle ranch in the high desert country straddling the Arizona-New Mexico border.

She was remembered for her groundbreaking role in American history, but also her intellect and work ethic while on the bench.