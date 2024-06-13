Yuma NAACP #1016 branch to host its annual Juneteenth Celebration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The NAACP Yuma branch #1016 is hosting its annual Juneteenth celebration.

Juneteenth is an annual holiday that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.

The NAACP Yuma branch will mark the occasion by announcing the winner of this year's Bud Johnson Scholarship at the event.

There will be live music, food vendors, games, and more.

The Commander of Yuma Proving Ground will also be in attendance to deliver a speech.

The Yuma branch has been serving our community since 1934 and says that Juneteenth is a day of reflection, celebration, and unity.

"It's also a great way for the community to learn more about the African community, or those who are of African descent, and that enables us to have better relationships inside the city. We want to have a one-fabric Yuma," says Kwadwo Stevenson, a member of the Yuma NAACP branch #1016.

The family-friendly event will be at Carver Park on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and is free to attend.