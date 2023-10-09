Skip to Content
FBI Phoenix urges people to report suspicious activity

today at 4:26 PM
Published 4:43 PM

There are no credible threats at this time

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI's Phoenix Field Office is asking the community to report suspicious or threatening activity.

The FBI Phoenix field office has been in touch with local communities around the state of Arizona to reassure them we are tracking closely the events in the Middle East. Hate crimes and violence against members of any community will not be tolerated. We remind the public to report any suspicious or threatening activity to tips.fbi.gov

FBI Phoenix Field Office

