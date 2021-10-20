Tucson train shooting suspect faced criminal charges in California

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A suspect killed earlier this month in a shootout aboard an Amtrak train in Tucson faced criminal charges in northern California at the time of his death.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Darrion Taylor was accused of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. Deputies say he was actually arrested in their county, while facing charges of robbery and other crimes in nearby Sacramento County.

Investigators found Taylor dead in an bathroom aboard Amtrak's Sunset Limited in the aftermath of the October 4th shootout.

Tucson police say Taylor and surviving suspect Devonte Okeith Mathis opened fire on DEA agents and a Tucson officer during a routine contraband check. Veteran DEA agent Michael Garbo died in the shootout. A second agent and a police officer were also injured.