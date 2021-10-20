Skip to Content
Arizona News
By
Published 3:36 PM

Tucson train shooting suspect faced criminal charges in California

KTVU / YouTube

Man killed in shootout with DEA and police already accused of assault with a deadly weapon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A suspect killed earlier this month in a shootout aboard an Amtrak train in Tucson faced criminal charges in northern California at the time of his death.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Darrion Taylor was accused of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. Deputies say he was actually arrested in their county, while facing charges of robbery and other crimes in nearby Sacramento County.

Investigators found Taylor dead in an bathroom aboard Amtrak's Sunset Limited in the aftermath of the October 4th shootout.

Tucson police say Taylor and surviving suspect Devonte Okeith Mathis opened fire on DEA agents and a Tucson officer during a routine contraband check. Veteran DEA agent Michael Garbo died in the shootout. A second agent and a police officer were also injured.

Arizona News
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in September of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest. Her grandmother first moved to Yuma in the late 1940’s, and Lisa got her first job in TV news at KYMA in 1987.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content