Arizona News
Surveillance video captures deadly Tucson train shooting

Camera shows moments leading up to, and following gun fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A surveillance video shows the moments just before, and the chaos that followed, a deadly shooting aboard an Amtrak train parked at Tucson's station.

A camera at the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum shows people standing calmly around as shots ring out from the train. The video then shows a K9 officer sprinting towards the car, and then backing away as a man appears at the door and fires three shots at the officer and the dog. The entire time you can hear gunfire coming from inside the rail car. A short time later, you see officers moving in using a squad car for cover.

The shootout happened during a routine check for contraband. The Tucson Police Department (TPD) says the gunman killed a federal agent and injured two TPD officers during the shootout. One suspect was found dead in a train bathroom. Officers took a second into custody.

None of the passengers or crew got injured during the incident.

Lisa Sturgis

