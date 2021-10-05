DEA identifies agent shot aboard Tucson train

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has identified the special agent shot and killed Monday aboard an Amtrak train in Tucson.

The DEA described Group Supervisor Michael Garbo as a revered leader with a career spanning almost 20-years. The agency's full statement describes Garbo as "universally loved and respected."

Yesterday, two DEA Special Agents and a DEA Task Force Officer from the Tucson Police Department were involved in a shooting incident during a law enforcement operation in Tucson, Arizona. The DEA is deeply saddened to report that DEA Group Supervisor Michael G. Garbo died as a result of injuries sustained during the shooting. Group Supervisor Garbo joined DEA in 2005 and served honorably for more than 16 years as a Special Agent and Group Supervisor combatting criminal drug traffickers from the Nogales corridor to Kabul, Afghanistan. Group Supervisor Garbo’s operational expertise, mentorship, and leadership were legendary in the Tucson community. With unparalleled talent and courage, he carried out duties ranging from tactical instruction to serving as a member of the Phoenix Field Division Special Response Team. Across DEA, Group Supervisor Garbo was universally loved and respected for his leadership, and for his unrelenting passion to protect the safety of the American people. Above all else, he was a devoted and loving father and husband. DEA mourns the loss of our beloved colleague. DEA is thankful that the other Special Agent and the Task Force Officer, who both suffered multiple gunshot wounds, are in stable condition. Please keep the families of all of those involved in yesterday’s tragic events in your thoughts and prayers. - Statement from DEA Administrator Anne Milgram

A second agent and a Tucson police officer were injured in a shootout with two passengers aboard an Amtrak train bound for New Orleans. Tucson police say the gunfire started during a routine search for illegal contraband.

None of the 137 passengers aboard the Sunset Limited got hurt by gunfire. The train's 11 crew members also escaped injury.

TPD arrested one suspect. A second suspect was found dead in a train restroom. Court documents obtained by Tucson affiliate NBC KVOA identify that suspect as Devonte Okeith Mathis. The records show Mathis, and the unidentified second suspect, were smuggling a large amount of marijuana.

Court documents show the agents and a Tucson police officer discovered large bags of pot in some luggage. Records indicate they spoke briefly with the unnamed suspect. They say he allowed a TPD K-9 to sniff his bags, and then got back on the train without incident.

However, documents show trouble started when Agent Garbo made contact with Mathis. Records claim Mathis immediately shot and killed Garbo, then fired several more shots at his counterparts.

Documents show police took Mathis into custody almost immediately after the gunfire stopped. He's accused of having more than five-pounds of marijuana, 50 packages of edibles, and assorted other cannabis products in his possession.