Ducey tours Gila Bend flood damage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One week ago a devastating flash flood swept through Gila Bend. Friday, seven days after the water started rising, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey traveled to the city to tour the damage left behind by the rising waters.

The storm hit last Friday night. The flooding knocked out power for most residents, and damaged property, roadways, and drainage systems. It also claimed two lives.

Gov. Ducey issued a Declaration of Emergency, which freed up $200,000 for response and recovery efforts. He also directed the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to activate the State Emergency Operations Center to initiate and support those efforts. The Red Cross and volunteers from across the state also flowed into the city to help.

The governor on Friday received a full briefing from the Division of Emergency Management, and saw the flood damage himself.

“We knew early on that there would be challenges that come from this monsoon season, but as I look around me, it’s tough to comprehend just how devastating it’s been," said Ducey. "I want all the residents of Gila Bend to know that we are with you, and we are going to overcome this. We will do everything we can to protect you and help you recover.”

The governor also issued a formal commendation recognizing Gila Bend Fire Chief Arelia Henry. Flooding also hit and damaged Chief Henry's home, but she stayed on duty to conduct search and rescue operations. Gov. Ducey praised her bravery and leadership, and saluted Gila Bend's firefighters - all of whom are volunteers - for going above and beyond the call of duty.

