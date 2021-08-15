VIDEO BLOG: Gila Bend Flooding

News

Monsoon floods South-Central Arizona

GILA BEND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A recent monsoon occurred over the weekend causing much of South-Central Arizona to be flooded and leaving Gila Bend devastated. The town's mayor declared a state of emergency on Saturday and roads were closed from Maricopa.

Crews were sent out on Saturday to perform search and rescues around the Gila Bend area, where about 30 people were saved from their rooftops after flash floods swept the town.



"Luckily, our little brothers woke us up because we would have either drowned or woken up a little bit worse and not saved anything," said Ty Turner, a Gila Bend resident.

https://youtu.be/69BN92dwTk0



Damages were later assessed as investigations continued, with one carport in Phoenix collapsed crushing a dozen cars.

Moon Valley Bible Church had their roof caved in, and pastor Bob Kerrey stated, "When we saw the hole, it was just shocking."

https://youtu.be/1mQ73S3m064

Crews conducted their search and rescues, announcing two people dead but chose not to disclose their identities. One victim was found at the bottom of a river and another victim was in their vehicle as the flash floods swept it away.

https://youtu.be/b1zrZ6ZoKP8

Many of Gila Bend's residents found shelter and resources at Gila Bend High School's gymnasium.

"That's why we're getting resources in place to include aviation, our lake patrol units with air boats, ATVs, search and rescue to include quick water as well in case we do have any flooding tonight as well," said MCSO Capt. Dietrich.