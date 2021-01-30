Arizona coronavirus cases surpass 750,000

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The number of coronavirus cases in Arizona climbed by more than 5,000 Saturday, pushing the total number of positive test results since the start of the pandemic past 753,000.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) also reported another 76 deaths from the virus. COVID-19 has now killed more than 13,000 Arizonans.

The growth in new cases continues to slow both across the country, and around the state. Hospitalizations and deaths are dropping in Arizona, but the state still has the worse diagnosis rate in the nation.

On Friday, ADHS confirmed the more contagious U.K. strain of coronavirus had been detected in the state. Health officials say they are monitoring the situation. They urge the public to continue to wear masks and social distance to avoid contracting the new strain.