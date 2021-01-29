U.K. COVID variant confirmed in Arizona

Arizona Coronavirus

New strain found in three test samples

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) announced Friday evening it has confirmed the presence of the so-called U.K. strain of coronavirus.

ADHS says the positive test samples came from Maricopa County, Pinal County, and Arizona State University.

The United Kingdom (U.K.) identified this new strain in the fall 2020. It was first detected in the U.S. at the end of December. Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have now been documented in the U.S. and around the world.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says this variant spreads at a faster rate. However, studies suggests current vaccines are effective against it.

ADHS issued this statement regarding the strain's presence in the state: