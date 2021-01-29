U.K. COVID variant confirmed in Arizona
New strain found in three test samples
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) announced Friday evening it has confirmed the presence of the so-called U.K. strain of coronavirus.
ADHS says the positive test samples came from Maricopa County, Pinal County, and Arizona State University.
The United Kingdom (U.K.) identified this new strain in the fall 2020. It was first detected in the U.S. at the end of December. Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have now been documented in the U.S. and around the world.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says this variant spreads at a faster rate. However, studies suggests current vaccines are effective against it.
ADHS issued this statement regarding the strain's presence in the state:
It is typical for viruses to change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants appear and linger. It isn’t known how widely the variant may have spread in Arizona. ADHS is working with laboratory and public health partners, including the CDC, to monitor this situation.-ADHS Statement on presence of UK coronavirus strain in Arizona
