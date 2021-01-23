Update: Tour bus passengers say driver was speeding

MOJAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We're learning more about the deadly crash of a tour bus in Northern Arizona.

The bus rolled in Mohave County Friday afternoon. It, and its 48 passengers, were on their way to the Grand Canyon from Las Vegas at the time.

One person died. At least three others suffered critical injuries. Numerous passengers were treated for minor injuries.

Passengers now say the driver was speeding and lost control of the bus right before the wreck. However, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) says the cause of the accident remains under investigation.