One dead after tour bus crashes enroute to Grand Canyon

Arizona News

Two people critically injured in wreck

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One person is dead, several others are injured after a tour bus wreck in Northern Arizona.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says the bush was headed to Grand Canyon West when it rolled and landed on its side. 48 people were onboard the bus at the time of the crash.

One person was killed, two other critically injured. Paramedics took seven people to Kingman hospitals with less serious injuries. 33 others suffered only bumps and bruises.

Still no word on what caused the crash. Stay with KYMA.com, News 11, and CBS 13 for updates on this developing story.