4,300+ new coronavirus cases in Arizona

Arizona News

Hospitalizations continue to rise as well

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona health officials confirmed more than 4,300 new cases of coronavirus Friday. It's the third time this week new cases have topped 4,000.

The actual number of infections is thought to be much higher, because so many Arizonans have not yet been tested. The lack of symptoms in some patients also contributes to under-reporting.

Hospitalizations continue to climb as well. The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) says more than 2,300 people are now hospitalized for coronavirus, 532 in intensive care units.

Virus patients now occupy 30% of intensive care space statewide, and 27% of non-critical care space. Non-COVID cases still make up the bulk of those hospitalized, but Arizona currently has only 11%, or 189 beds, available for new patients.

ADHS also reported Friday 20 more deaths from the virus. It's killed more than 6,500 Arizonans since the start of the pandemic.