Skip to Content
Arizona News
By
Published 12:49 pm

Arizona hospitals halt some patient transfers

MGN_1280x720_00330C00-OPBTJ
MGN

Rise in coronavirus cases leads to temporary suspension

PHOENIX, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) Wednesday suspended the transfer of patients from other states due to the rising number of coronavirus cases statewide.

ADHS says out-of-state hospitals can still transfer patients into Arizona through direct hospital-to-hospital requests, but the interstate Surge Line system has been suspended until hospital occupancy begins to drop again.

Virus-related hospitalizations now top 2,200, with more than 500 in intensive care units across the state.

New coronavirus cases climbed by nearly 4,000 on Thursday. Deaths climbed by nine. Since the start of the pandemic more than 310,000 have contracted the virus. It's killed more than 6,500 Arizonans.

Arizona Coronavirus / Top Stories

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content