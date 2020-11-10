Arizona National Forests lift fire restrictions

PHOENIX, ARIZ. (KYMA, KECY) - Several of Arizona's national forests announced Tuesday they'll lift fire restrictions.

The U.S. Forest Service says recent wet weather has reduced the risk of major blazes like those seen in late summer.

The Coconino National Forest briefly lifted restrictions when the monsoon arrived in July, but reinstituted them during a dry mid-August.

Kaibab National Forest officials say fire managers have been evaluating conditions regularly since restrictions were implemented earlier this summer.

Tonto National Forest officials will lift fire and recreational shooting restrictions effective Wednesday. They say rain, and cooler temperatures have dramatically reduced fire danger.