Arizona sees decline in new coronavirus cases

Arizona News

Health officials report no additional deaths

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona saw a decline Monday in the number of new coronavirus cases statewide.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) confirmed 435 new cases. That's the lowest number of new cases since October 5.

ADHS reported new new deaths from the virus. It's the first time since October 12 the state hasn't lost a life to the illness.

However, it looks like the severity of coronavirus symptoms is increasing. More than 1,200 Arizonans are now hospitalized with the virus. That's the most since August 14. The number of COVID patients in intensive care is also on the rise. Nearly 300 are now in ICU. That's the highest since the end of August.