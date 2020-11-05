New coronavirus cases hit 3-month high in Arizona

Arizona News

Yuma County also sees 100+ new cases

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona health officials confirmed 2,135 new cases of coronavirus Thursday. It's the highest new case count since August 1st.

Nearly 253,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) also reported an additional 28 deaths from the illness, bringing the statewide death toll to 6,087.

Yuma County also saw spike in new cases Thursday. The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirmed 118 new coronavirus cases, with one more death.

Arizona's top health official, Dr. Cara Christ, blames the rise in cases on an increase in family and social gatherings. Christ urges Arizonans to wear masks in public settings, maintain social distancing, and practice frequent hand washing.

She also says the increasing case count makes it even more important for anyone feeling sick to stay home from work or school.