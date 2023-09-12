Skip to Content
Iowans march to state capitol to honor 9-11 victims

DES MOINES, Iowa (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Monday marked the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

Around the country, events took place to honor the victims that died during the attacks.

On Monday, dozens of Iowans honored the sacrifice of police and firefighters on 9-11. Participants marched from Waukee to the State Capitol.

"We get a lot of waves, a lot of cheers, a lot of honks. In the past we've even had veterans stop and give us a salute which is really kind of a takes it back just a little bit," said Michael Dunkin of the West Des Moines Fire Department.

