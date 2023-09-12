Skip to Content
9/11 Anniversary

9-11 tributes and tears at Ground Zero in NYC

By , ,
today at 9:24 AM
Published 9:37 AM

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Monday marked 22 years since the deadliest terrorist attacks in U.S. modern history.

New York City paid tribute and memorialized in ceremony, remembering over 3,000 lives lost in the World Trade Center tragedy on September 11, 2001.

First responders, family members of victims and friends spoke out recalling the day of pure evil, that struck the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and Flight 93.

Turning tragedy in triumph, honoring the heroic men and woman, who stopped at nothing, sacrificing their lives, to save countless others.

Ground Zero is a reflection of the brave, courageous and selfless heroes, who fought to the very end. To the survivors, who recall that day, came forward and shared your story, you are also among the nation's most honorable heroes.

A day in history that will forever be remembered and never forgotten.

Article Topic Follows: 9/11 Anniversary

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jessica McClain

Jessica McClain joined as an anchor in February 2023. If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at jessica.mcclain@kecytv.com

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content