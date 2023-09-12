9-11 tributes and tears at Ground Zero in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Monday marked 22 years since the deadliest terrorist attacks in U.S. modern history.

New York City paid tribute and memorialized in ceremony, remembering over 3,000 lives lost in the World Trade Center tragedy on September 11, 2001.

First responders, family members of victims and friends spoke out recalling the day of pure evil, that struck the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and Flight 93.

Turning tragedy in triumph, honoring the heroic men and woman, who stopped at nothing, sacrificing their lives, to save countless others.

Ground Zero is a reflection of the brave, courageous and selfless heroes, who fought to the very end. To the survivors, who recall that day, came forward and shared your story, you are also among the nation's most honorable heroes.

A day in history that will forever be remembered and never forgotten.