TEDxAWC conference being held in April
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) will be hosting the TEDxAWC conference in April.
The theme, "Transform & Thrive," will have 10 speakers talk about overcoming challenges.
The event will be on Friday, April 25 from 4:00 - 8:30 p.m. at the Historic Yuma Theatre (245 S. Main Street).
General admission is $60 per ticket.
These are the speakers for the event:
- Dr. Harvey Castro: Proactive Medicine: Thriving with AI and Edge Technology
- Alexandra Dahin: Thriving Through Epilepsy: How I Turned Challenges into Growth
- Dr. Omid Fotuhi: Adaptive Mindsets: The Hidden Curriculum for Mastery and Thriving
- Carlos Arroyo Pelayo: Life is Not Just About the Chase, It's About the Catch
- Cristiana Pinciroli: How to Be the Rising Tide That Lifts Others
- Dr. Rana Sabra: Beyond Fake It: Embracing Authenticity to Transform & Thrive
- Sisko J. Stargazer: What It Is to Be Human
- Scott Welle: Why You Aren't Reaching Your Goals (and What to Do About It)
- Dawn Whinnery: The Power of Self-Compassion: Becoming Your Own Best Friend
- Lyndsay Wisneski: From the Rink to the Boardroom: How Resilience Redefines Success