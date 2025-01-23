TEDxAWC conference being held in April

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) will be hosting the TEDxAWC conference in April.

The theme, "Transform & Thrive," will have 10 speakers talk about overcoming challenges.

The event will be on Friday, April 25 from 4:00 - 8:30 p.m. at the Historic Yuma Theatre (245 S. Main Street).

General admission is $60 per ticket.

These are the speakers for the event: