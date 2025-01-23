Skip to Content
TEDxAWC conference being held in April

Arizona Western College
By
Published 10:30 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) will be hosting the TEDxAWC conference in April.

The theme, "Transform & Thrive," will have 10 speakers talk about overcoming challenges.

The event will be on Friday, April 25 from 4:00 - 8:30 p.m. at the Historic Yuma Theatre (245 S. Main Street).

General admission is $60 per ticket.

These are the speakers for the event:

  • Dr. Harvey Castro: Proactive Medicine: Thriving with AI and Edge Technology
  • Alexandra Dahin: Thriving Through Epilepsy: How I Turned Challenges into Growth
  • Dr. Omid Fotuhi: Adaptive Mindsets: The Hidden Curriculum for Mastery and Thriving
  • Carlos Arroyo Pelayo: Life is Not Just About the Chase, It's About the Catch
  • Cristiana Pinciroli: How to Be the Rising Tide That Lifts Others
  • Dr. Rana Sabra: Beyond Fake It: Embracing Authenticity to Transform & Thrive
  • Sisko J. Stargazer: What It Is to Be Human
  • Scott Welle: Why You Aren't Reaching Your Goals (and What to Do About It)
  • Dawn Whinnery: The Power of Self-Compassion: Becoming Your Own Best Friend
  • Lyndsay Wisneski: From the Rink to the Boardroom: How Resilience Redefines Success
Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

